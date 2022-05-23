Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 22,708 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,708 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of Spirit Airlines worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 78.4% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 1,381.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 107.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.02). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

