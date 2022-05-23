Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 26,014 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 108.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Avid Technology worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $26.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

