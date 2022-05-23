Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 37,199 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 210.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.14% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.26.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

