Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 52,554 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 131.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,554 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of Xperi worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the third quarter valued at $4,789,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,846,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 8.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,026,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 75,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $16.64 on Monday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $22.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.43. Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Xperi’s payout ratio is -58.82%.

In other news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $574,026.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

