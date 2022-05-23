Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 67,699 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 154.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,699 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.18% of Denny’s worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 64,936 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 60,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Denny’s by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Denny’s by 705.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 95,498 shares during the last quarter.

DENN opened at $9.64 on Monday. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $594.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

