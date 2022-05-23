Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 8,768 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.10% of Kforce worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Kforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kforce by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 61,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $65.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average is $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.06. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $416.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.02 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

