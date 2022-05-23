Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of Atlas Air Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAWW stock opened at $65.02 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

