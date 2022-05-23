Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,635 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $340,250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after purchasing an additional 480,475 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 591,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,787,000 after purchasing an additional 445,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after purchasing an additional 413,883 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 80.6% in the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $149,851,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $124.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 107.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.05 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

