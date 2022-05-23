Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 53,355 TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,355 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of TowneBank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TowneBank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after buying an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,653,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after buying an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,573,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.98.
TOWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TowneBank Company Profile (Get Rating)
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
