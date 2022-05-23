Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.16% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth $98,000.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $94.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.19. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.04 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

