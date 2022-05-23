Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,238 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 135,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 182,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 119,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

