Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,440 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 409,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 49,858 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $47.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

