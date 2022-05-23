Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Ingevity worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ingevity by 63.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 148.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 60.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after buying an additional 76,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 20.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $67.57 on Monday. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.44.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.