Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 757.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,313 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.11% of Vector Group worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vector Group by 305.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 789,014 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,747,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Vector Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,994,000 after purchasing an additional 366,662 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 267,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Bryant Kirkland III bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $40,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $313.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

