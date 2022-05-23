Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,897 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.