Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.61 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 210.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,160 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHD opened at $46.21 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54.

