Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,109 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Signify Health worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Signify Health by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,338 shares during the period. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter worth $34,528,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,825,000 after purchasing an additional 676,703 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after buying an additional 601,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,969,000 after buying an additional 601,657 shares during the last quarter.

In other Signify Health news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 8,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,996.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Senneff bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,647.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,820 shares of company stock worth $252,801. Insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $31.91.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

