Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 128.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,294 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.10% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after acquiring an additional 53,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after acquiring an additional 920,868 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 219,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 88,646 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

IRWD stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. The business had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

