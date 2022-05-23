Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,006,000 after acquiring an additional 540,505 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,771,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,175,000 after acquiring an additional 125,464 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2,596.7% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 116,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $66.40 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.63.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

