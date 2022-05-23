Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 473.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of GMS worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in GMS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of GMS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of GMS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

NYSE:GMS opened at $46.66 on Monday. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 25,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,794.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

