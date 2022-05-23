Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,950 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Radian Group by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $432,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $173,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,962 shares of company stock valued at $467,079 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

Shares of RDN opened at $20.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Radian Group Profile (Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.