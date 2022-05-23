Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.61 Million in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 24,758 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 187,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $578,000.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $50.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -722.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In other news, Director R Reid French, Jr. acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.70 per share, with a total value of $247,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,987.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $194,338.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,293.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

