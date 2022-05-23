Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.64 Million in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of Franchise Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 27,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 10,758.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 23,023 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,000. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $38.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.42. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

