Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.84 Million in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 187,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.75% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 21.9% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 282,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 3.8% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 883,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASAQ opened at $9.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

