Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,060 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $99.64 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.73 and a 200 day moving average of $114.41.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

