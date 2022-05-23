Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

