Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,738 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of Sandy Spring Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $39.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 37.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SASR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.