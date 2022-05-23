Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $2,155,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of State Street by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 321,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 200,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.
About State Street (Get Rating)
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
