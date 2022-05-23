Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $287.19 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $296.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.28 and a 200-day moving average of $350.39.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.27.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

