Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 21,362 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,362 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.09% of Vericel worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Vericel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vericel by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $27.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.56 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

