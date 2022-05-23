Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 34,933 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 232.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,933 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 286,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 293.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CarGurus by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,146 shares of company stock worth $1,282,441 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.