Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 61,983 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 178.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,699 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,983 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Poshmark worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POSH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Poshmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,886,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 920.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,856 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 411,168 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 148.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 644,230 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 384,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 224.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 354,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter worth $8,370,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 103,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $1,382,461.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,366.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POSH. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.82.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $853.78 million, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. Poshmark, Inc. has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $52.39.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.66 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

