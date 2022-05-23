Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 218,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.42% of Embark Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMBK opened at $1.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74. Embark Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Embark Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMBK. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

