Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Envestnet by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Envestnet by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 192,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 71,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Envestnet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,992,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.