Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,505 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,070,000 after acquiring an additional 94,498 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,838,000 after purchasing an additional 174,806 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,711,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 287,028 shares in the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

