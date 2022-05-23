Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 18,716 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $907,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,606.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $452,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $69.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

