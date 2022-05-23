Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 29,036 Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

FOCS opened at $36.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

