Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,146 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.17% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 577,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 391,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 67,966 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

CBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of CBD stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Profile (Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Éxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.