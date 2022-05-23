Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 14,542 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,542 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $99.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.52.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

