Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 16,247 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,247 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.15% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 7,194.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of FINX opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $53.07.

