Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 36,456 Shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,456 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 1.49% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,970 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 3,123.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the third quarter worth $1,556,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the third quarter worth $670,000.

Shares of SLX opened at $58.39 on Monday. VanEck Steel ETF has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

