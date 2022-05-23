Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 60,924 Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,924 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.42% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the third quarter worth $5,263,000. Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 213.1% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 775,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 527,677 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 282.9% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 495,029 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 63.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 952,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 367,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 127.7% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 521,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 292,359 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

NYSE NSTB opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.