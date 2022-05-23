Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 709,392 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,392 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,360 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 707.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 928,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,599,000 after acquiring an additional 613,622 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 1,265,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after acquiring an additional 526,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,100,000.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $28.06 on Monday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.109 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

