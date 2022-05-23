Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $1.62 Million Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of Veritex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 104,966.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 650,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,871,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 1,564.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 344,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,347,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $32.37 on Monday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,093.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,815 shares of company stock valued at $659,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Veritex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.