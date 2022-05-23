Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $1.64 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in AGCO by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $112.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $108.56 and a 1 year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

