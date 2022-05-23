Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $1.66 Million Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of N-able at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NABL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,022,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $42,656,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $30,773,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $25,590,000.
NABL opened at $9.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 189.64. N-able, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.
N-able Profile (Get Rating)
N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.
