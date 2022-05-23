Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $48,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX opened at $141.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,345 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

