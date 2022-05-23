Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,299 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Bailey Value Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $93.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 22,025 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $488,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

