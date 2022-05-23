Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,103 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Genesco worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GCO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 74,687 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 32,061 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Genesco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $56.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $766.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.75. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $73.72.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

