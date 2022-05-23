Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 42,845 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) by 144.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,845 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Allakos worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Allakos by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.96. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($1.65). Analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

ALLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

